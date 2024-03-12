Photos: Get a First Look At Liberty Union Musical Theater's PETER PAN JR.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fly with Peter Pan and the Darlings to Neverland this weekend with the Liberty Union Musical Theater’s production of Peter Pan, Jr. Showtimes are March 15 and 16 at 7:30pm and March 17 at 2:30pm at the Liberty Union High School Auditorium, 500 W Washington St. Baltimore, OH 43105. The musical, based on the iconic Disney movie, features actors from first to eleventh grade.

Peter Pan (Bailey Shy) visits the home of the Darling children, Wendy (Heidi Chabot), John (Ben Chabot), and Michael (Mason Fisher) one night while their parents, Mr. and Mrs. Darling (Charlie Sponseller and Masie Buskirk) are out. With Nana (Cienna Lodge) banished outside under the watchful eye of Liza (Caroline Endsley), the nursery window is opened and Peter convinces Wendy and her brothers to fly with him to Neverland. They join the Lost Boys and meet the Brave Girls, led by Tiger Lily (Reagan Thomas). Captain Hook (Drew Morris) and his band of pirates spend most of their time setting traps for the lost boys, only to be outwitted by Peter Pan every time.

Rounding out the cast are the Lost Boys: Elizabeth Conn, Sophia Copley, Caroline Endsley, Micah Fisher, Matthew Hendershot, Caroline Huber, Riley Kennedy, Cienna Lodge, Carrick McDermitt, Keegan McDermitt, Jaxon McEvoy, Nova Moyer, Hadley Sears, Rachel Sponseller, and Samuel Sponseller; Brave Girls: Kiah Baer, Masie Buskirk, Jade Carper, Mila Clum, Hannah Deck, Ella Dreisbach, Beatrice England, Heidi Hendershot, Preslee Hutton, Sloann Hutton, Carleigh Johnson, Carrington Kohler, Keegan Lodge, Lily Smith, Olivia Smithberger, Gracelynn Tarbert, Claire Westhoven, Becka Wolfe, and Sarah Wolfe Brookover; and Pirates: Connor Bergados, Benji Brag, Austin Endsley, Lily Endsley, Diana Kelly, Liam Kelly, Theo Kelly, Rachel Radabaugh, Brielle Schrader, Tia Siefker, Heather Slaby, Charlie Sponseller, Caleb Upperman, Spencer Upperman, Jack Westhoven, Harry Westhoven, Sarah Young, and Eli Zahler.

Production Team: Director/Choreographer: Jill Henwood; Music Director/Producer: Emily Fisher; Assistant Director: Valeri Brokaw; Costume Design: Melissa Sponseller; Set Construction Lead: Nic Fisher; Student Producer: Masie Buskirk; Sound Technician: Kerry Thomas, Jr.; Lighting: Dalton Dilley; Stage Manager: Journey Morris; Fight Director and Spotlight: Abby Todd; Flight Director: Shad Ramsey. Flying effects provided by ZFX Inc.

Peter Pan Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). Music and Lyrics by Sammy Cahn, Sammy Fain, Michelle Tumes, Xavier Atencio, George Bruns, Jack Lawrence, Frank Churchill, Winston Hibler, Ted Sears, Oliver Wallace and Ray Kelley. Music Adapted & Arranged and Additional Lyrics by Eric Svejcar. Book and Additional Lyrics by David Zellnik. Based on the play by J.M. Barrie and the 1953 Disney Film.

Great seats are still available at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/78877

Photo Credit: Amy Todd