Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

The Lion, The Witch & The Wardrobe will run from December 7 - 10, 2023

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Photos: First look at Gallery Players' FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Photo 2 Photos: First look at Gallery Players' FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Garden Theatre Photo 3 Review: KINKY BOOTS at Garden Theatre
Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support Central US Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch.  From the story by C.S. Lewis, dramatized by Joseph Robinette.

Director: Bethany Schoeff, Stage Manager: Cristin Crane, Assistant Stage Manager: Charis Ellett, Set Designer: Yun Yen, Lighting Designer: Angie Harper, Sound Designer: Cory Baker, Costumes: Wagner Costume Collective, Fight Choreographer: Leo Santucci, Fight Captain: Kyle Stamper, Board Operators: Cristin Crane, Angie Harper, Dialect Coach: Olivia Noel, WCT Board Rep: Jay D. Johns.  Cast: Aslan--Keith Larsen, White Witch--Olivia Noel, Lucy--Nora Maiorana, Edmund--Jack Van Winkle, Susan--Cassidy Ginnan, Peter--Angelo Antonio, Mr. Beaver--Chad Baker, Mrs. Beaver--Alexa Clint, Tumnus--Ryan Burkhart, Unicorn--Anastasia Palmer, Centaur--Willem Likley, Fenris Ulf--Chris Fitch, Dwarf--Kyle Stamper, Father Christmas--Aaron Stamper, Elf--Mabel Barcus, White Stag 1--Clara Hickey, White Stag 2--Emma Porter, Older Lucy—Allie Fullerman, Older Edmund—Myles Gibson.  Forest Animals: Mabel Barcus, Eliana Kabealo, Micah Trueblood.  Witch's Army: Elliot Baker, Marley Buck, Clara Hickey, Alex Malone, Emma Porter, Aaron Stamper, Maisie Streeter, Valentina Vergamini.  Aslan's Followers: Karis Graham, Emerson Pasquinilli, Kamryn Will.  Wood Nymphs: Marley Buck, Allie Fullerman, Alex Malone, Natalie Waller.  Newcomers: Allie Fullerman, Natalie Waller.  Understudies: Aaron Stamper for Aslan and Fenris Ulf; Alex Malone for White Witch; Maisie Streeter for Lucy; Micah Trueblood for Edmund; Allie Fullerman for Susan; Valentina Vergamini for Peter; Willem Likley for Tumnus and Older Edmund; Natalie Waller for Unicorn and Centaur; Marley Buck for Dwarf and Older Lucy; Ryan Burkhart for Father Christmas; Kamryn Will for Elf.  Ensemble Swings: Karis Graham and Emerson Pasquinilli.

Performances are December 7 - 9 @ 7:30 PM and December 9 - 10 @ 2:30 PM at McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. Worthington, OH  4308. Tickets https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2280614®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wctpresents.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
CAPA to Present Valentines-Themed Concert With Over The Rhine At The Lincoln Theatre Photo
CAPA to Present Valentine's-Themed Concert With Over The Rhine At The Lincoln Theatre

Over the Rhine returns to Columbus for a Valentine's-themed concert on February 9, 2024, at the Lincoln Theatre.

2
BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards December 5th Standings; RAGTIME Leads Best Musical! Photo
BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards December 5th Standings; RAGTIME Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

3
Interview: Kurtis Blow of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at Palace Theatre Photo
Interview: Kurtis Blow of THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER at Palace Theatre

Crooner Andy Williams is known for his Yuletide classic, “It’s The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” For Kurtis Blow, the first rapper to sign with a major record label, the song is more of a mission statement than it is a Christmas song.

4
Photos: First look at Gallery Players FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Photo
Photos: First look at Gallery Players' FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

Set in the little village of Anatevka, the story centers on Tevye, a poor milkman, and his five daughters. With the help of a colorful and tight-knit Jewish community, Tevye tries to protect his daughters and instill them with traditional values in the face of changing social mores and the growing anti-Semitism of Czarist Russia. Rich in historical and ethnic detail, Fiddler on the Roof‘s universal theme of tradition cuts across barriers of race, class, nationality and religion, leaving audiences crying tears of laughter, joy and sadness. Based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. Performances run Dec. 2 - 17, 2023, at Gallery Players, 1125 College Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43209. Please visit https://columbusjcc.org/fiddler/ to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in ... Jerri Shafer">(read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Gallery Players' FIDDLER ON THE ROOFPhotos: First look at Gallery Players' FIDDLER ON THE ROOF
Photos: First look at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAYPhotos: First look at Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presents IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented GIRL NAMED TOM: ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOURPhotos: Inside Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented GIRL NAMED TOM: ONE MORE CHRISTMAS TOUR
Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's MEAN GIRLS - High School Edition!Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's MEAN GIRLS - High School Edition!

Videos

Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances Video
Videos: Watch Ariana Madix's Best DANCING WITH THE STARS Performances
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel' Video
Reneé Rapp Returns to the MEAN GIRLS Theatre to Sing 'Snow Angel'
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
CCT's Mr. Scrooge in Columbus CCT's Mr. Scrooge
CCT (12/01-12/23)Tracker
Kinky Boots in Columbus Kinky Boots
The Garden (11/24-12/31)
It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play) in Columbus It's A Wonderful Life (A Live Radio Play)
Licking County Players (12/01-12/10)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Columbus The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Vern Riffe Center for the Arts (1/25-1/25)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Columbus The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Victoria Players Children's Theater (12/15-12/17)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Columbus Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Ohio Theatre (2/02-2/03)
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Columbus The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (12/02-12/08)
Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)! in Columbus Every Christmas Story Ever Told (And Then Some)!
Pickerington Community Theatre (12/01-12/10)
Elf The Musical in Columbus Elf The Musical
Weathervane Playhouse (12/19-12/29)
Clue in Columbus Clue
Ohio Theatre (4/09-4/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You