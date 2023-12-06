Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's THE LION, THE WITCH & THE WARDROBE

Step through the wardrobe into the magical kingdom of Narnia for the most mystical of adventures in a faraway land. Join Lucy, Edmund, Susan and Peter as they wave goodbye to wartime Britain and say hello to a talking Faun, an unforgettable Lion and the coldest, cruellest White Witch. From the story by C.S. Lewis, dramatized by Joseph Robinette.

Director: Bethany Schoeff, Stage Manager: Cristin Crane, Assistant Stage Manager: Charis Ellett, Set Designer: Yun Yen, Lighting Designer: Angie Harper, Sound Designer: Cory Baker, Costumes: Wagner Costume Collective, Fight Choreographer: Leo Santucci, Fight Captain: Kyle Stamper, Board Operators: Cristin Crane, Angie Harper, Dialect Coach: Olivia Noel, WCT Board Rep: Jay D. Johns. Cast: Aslan--Keith Larsen, White Witch--Olivia Noel, Lucy--Nora Maiorana, Edmund--Jack Van Winkle, Susan--Cassidy Ginnan, Peter--Angelo Antonio, Mr. Beaver--Chad Baker, Mrs. Beaver--Alexa Clint, Tumnus--Ryan Burkhart, Unicorn--Anastasia Palmer, Centaur--Willem Likley, Fenris Ulf--Chris Fitch, Dwarf--Kyle Stamper, Father Christmas--Aaron Stamper, Elf--Mabel Barcus, White Stag 1--Clara Hickey, White Stag 2--Emma Porter, Older Lucy—Allie Fullerman, Older Edmund—Myles Gibson. Forest Animals: Mabel Barcus, Eliana Kabealo, Micah Trueblood. Witch's Army: Elliot Baker, Marley Buck, Clara Hickey, Alex Malone, Emma Porter, Aaron Stamper, Maisie Streeter, Valentina Vergamini. Aslan's Followers: Karis Graham, Emerson Pasquinilli, Kamryn Will. Wood Nymphs: Marley Buck, Allie Fullerman, Alex Malone, Natalie Waller. Newcomers: Allie Fullerman, Natalie Waller. Understudies: Aaron Stamper for Aslan and Fenris Ulf; Alex Malone for White Witch; Maisie Streeter for Lucy; Micah Trueblood for Edmund; Allie Fullerman for Susan; Valentina Vergamini for Peter; Willem Likley for Tumnus and Older Edmund; Natalie Waller for Unicorn and Centaur; Marley Buck for Dwarf and Older Lucy; Ryan Burkhart for Father Christmas; Kamryn Will for Elf. Ensemble Swings: Karis Graham and Emerson Pasquinilli.

Performances are December 7 - 9 @ 7:30 PM and December 9 - 10 @ 2:30 PM at McConnell Arts Center, 777 Evening St. Worthington, OH 4308. Tickets https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2280614®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wctpresents.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer