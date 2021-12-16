Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's A FAIRYTALE CHRISTMAS CAROL

A Fairytale Christmas Carol will run December 16th thru December 19th.

Dec. 16, 2021  

Family Oriented version of Charles dickens holiday classic, with the big bad wolf playing Ebeneezer Scrooge and a fairy godmother, old King Cole and the queen of hearts respectively playing the ghosts.

Written by, Flip Koeler and Cindy Marcus. Directed by, Emily Sellevaag.

Performances run December 16th thru the 19th, 2021 at McConnell Arts Center 777 Evening Worthington, Ohio 43085. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=132456

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Becky Barger-Amato & Mike Shafer

