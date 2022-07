Photos: First look at Westerville Parks & Recreation Civic Theatre's THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Directed by Michael Ruehrmund and Katey Munger, featuring the Westerville Symphony.

Performances run July 28 - 30, 2022 at Alum Creek Park North Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., Westerville, OH 43082. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.westerville.org/tickets

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer