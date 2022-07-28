Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Westerville Parks & Recreation Civic Theatre's THE SOUND OF MUSIC

The Sound of Music will run from July 28 - 30

Jul. 28, 2022  

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein, book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Directed by Michael Ruehrmund and Katey Munger, featuring the Westerville Symphony.

Performances run July 28 - 30, 2022 at Alum Creek Park North Amphitheatre, 221 W. Main St., Westerville, OH 43082. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.westerville.org/tickets

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in... (read more about this author)


Photos: Inside Short North Stage's ROCK OF AGES OPENING NIGHT GALA
July 27, 2022

Short North Stage opens its 2022-23 Season with the epic rock musical ROCK OF AGES. It’s the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strips last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing and longs for small-town girl Sherrie who is new to Hollywood with stars in her eyes. However, the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherri and the gang save the strip – and themselves – before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, REO Speedwagon, Pat Benatar, Whitesnake and more hold the answer. Come join the party this summer! We know you wanna rock!
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's RENT
July 24, 2022

It's Show Week for Jonathan Larson's 'RENT' at OHIO University Lancaster.
Photos: First look at New Albany High School Theatre's SOMETHING ROTTEN!
July 23, 2022

This summer, New Albany High School Theatre Department is producing the musical comedy Something Rotten!, a hilarious mash-up of sixteenth century Shakespeare and twenty-first century Broadway about two brothers who set out to write the world's first musical. Check out photos from the production!
Photos: First look at Imagine Productions' CABARET
July 23, 2022

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. Check out photos from the production!
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM
July 21, 2022

See photos of Evolution Theatre Company's GENTLY DOWN THE STREAM. Beau, a pianist expat living in London, meets Rufus, an eccentric young lawyer, at the dawn of the internet dating revolution. After a life spent recovering from the disappointment and hurt of loving men in a world that refused to allow it, Beau is determined to keep his expectations low with Rufus.