Photos: First look at Wagnalls Community Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik's, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day as Seymour is seeking a new mysterious plant, he finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper. Soon enough, Seymour feeds Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend to the plant and later, Mushnik for witnessing the death of Audrey's ex. Will Audrey II take over the world or will Seymour and Audrey defeat it?

Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics and Book by Howard. Ashman, Director - Chris Gallaugher, Asst. Director, Choreographer - Jenny Small, Producer - Donna Elliott, Co-Producer - Bethany Kempinski, Music Director - Wave Wilkerson, Asst. Music Director - Eva Carver, Costumer - Julie Cecutti, Set Design & Builder - George Bogrees, Set Design & Painter - Ann Bennett, Stage Manager - April Adams, Stage Crew - Joe Werstak, Head of Tech/Sound - Sam Myers, Lights - Madi Ryan, Spotlights - Tyler Cosgray, Trisha Clifford Sprouse the Cast: Seymour - Dan Hildebrand, Audrey - Elizabeth West, Mr. Mushnick - James Semmelroth Darnell, Orin Scrivello, DDS - Connor Daugherty, Chiffon, Urchin - Terayai Robinson, Ronnette, Urchin - Taylor Hunt, Crystal, Urchin - Cidney Jones Lawson, Voice of Audrey II - Dave Zwiebel, Audrey II Puppeteer - Scott Gottliebson, Leaf 1 / Hair & Makeup - Trinity Yeomans, Leaf 2 - Stew Stebleton. Ensemble: Nikki Snyder, Austen Brown,Eric Radachi

Performances run November 4 - 13, 2022 at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 East Columbus St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:https://www.facebook.com/WagnallsCommunityTheatre/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer