Photos: First look at Trinity Theatre Company's AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'

Get ready to be transported back to the 1920s. Come see the amazing show Ain't Misbehavin. Ain't Misbehavin' is one of the most popular, well-crafted revues of all time and winner of the 1978 Tony Award for Best Musical. Although not quite a biography, Ain't Misbehavin' evokes the delightful humor and infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast struts, strums and sings the songs that Fat's Waller made famous in a career that ranged from uptown clubs to downtown Tin Pan Alley to Hollywood and concert stages in the U.S., Canada, and Europe.

Produced and Directed by Tyrell Jamaal Reggins, the cast includes Tyrell along with Joenathan Banks, Shauna Marie, Tirzah Washington, and Chrissy Turner.

Performances run July 16th and 17th, 2021, 7:00 pm at District West, 145 North 5th St., Columbus, OH. Both performances are sold out but a few tickets will be available first come first serve at the door.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer