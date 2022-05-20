Photos: First look at Stage​ Right Theatrics' THE UNCANNY

Stage Right Theatrics, the home of the Natural Theatre™, is pleased to announce the world premiere of international bestselling author, two-time Edgar Award Winner, and noted media personality Andrew Klavan's "The Uncanny."

"I'm absolutely delighted to have Stage Right bring 'The Uncanny' to life," said Klavan. "Theater has been one of the great loves of my life and it's only through enterprises like this that it not only survives but mysteriously thrives."

"The Uncanny" is a first for Stage Right Theatrics in that it features both film and stage elements. The play is directed by Ohio resident Matt Hermiz, who had this to say about adapting part of the play for film: "The primary male character is a Hollywood film producer versed in particular in horror films and the cinematic history thereof. It seems like a logical extension of the play's themes to tell part of the overall story with the cinematic medium."

Written by Andrew Klavan, Directed by Matt Hermiz, the Cast includes: (live) Alyssa Ryan, Jamie Harper, and (film) Jeff Potts, Jennifer Collins, Travis Horseman.

Performances are May 20-21 and 27 at 7:30 PM, May 22 at 1:30 PM, and May 25-26 at 7 PM at the Abbey Theatre of Dublin (5600 Post Rd, Dublin, OH 43017).

*** "An Evening with Andrew Klavan": Andrew Klavan will be attending the May 21 performance and will participate in a talk-back with the audience.***

The play will be presented both in-person and live-streamed. Tickets cost $15 per person (for in-person) or per device (for the live stream) for the May 20 and 22 performances. Tickets for "An Evening with Andrew Klavan" on May 21 cost $25 for in-person and $15 per device for live-streamed. Tickets are available at "The Uncanny" by Andrew Klavan (ticketspice.com). Senior (60+), student, and veteran discounts available ($2 off, making each discounted ticket $13; $23 for the May 21 in-person performance). Call 614-233-1901 for the discount codes.

"I am so honored to produce Mr. Klavan's play," said producer and Stage Right Theatrics president Robert Cooperman. "The play is entertaining on so many levels but is also very much in line thematically with the type of plays we produce at Stage Right."

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer