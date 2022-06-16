Photos: First look at Short North Stage's SURVIVING THE MOONLIGHT

Moonlight and madness collide in an original backstage musical fable about the hopes and dreams of life on the stage. Famed writer/director Jonathan Montgomery is trying out a new romantic Broadway musical about a bisexual menage-a-trois in old Constantinople in the 1870s. He's cast four people he loves as the leads, hoping the magic of theater will revive their careers and heal their troubled lives. Fate and psychic forces intervene to thwart his plans in unexpected ways, as the magic and madness of the stage does indeed transform lives, releasing the performers from the shadows of their past into creative futures. Blending the charm, wit and romance of traditional musical theater with the fresh irreverence and innovation of contemporary musicals, Surviving the Moonlight is a paean to the past, present and future of the Broadway musical.

A Short North Stage world premiere written by Rick Gore, David Spangler, and Christopher Gore. Directed by Michael Licata, choreographed by Edward Carignan, Lighting by Chris Lipstreu, Costumes by Tatjana Longerot, Sound Laurel Waller, Stage Manager Calyn P. Swain*, Assistant Stage Manager Iz Nichols. Cast: Mark A. Harmon*, Matt Clemens, Jennifer Walder, Beatriz Cavalleri, JJ Parkey*, Christian Maxwell Henry, Meg Frost, Scott Landis-Wilson, Keegan Sells, Lauren Drexel, and Tim Lawrence. *denotes Actor's Equity Member.

Short North Stage's Surviving The Moonlight will perform from June 17th thru the 26th, 2022 at the Garden Theater, 1187 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.shortnorthstage.org/ or https://www.cbusarts.com/.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer