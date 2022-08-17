Photos: First look at Red Herring Theater's THE NICETIES

Zoe, a black student at a liberal arts college, is called into her white professor's office to discuss her paper about slavery and its effect on the American Revolution. What begins as a polite clash in perspectives explodes into an urgent debate about race, history, and power.

Written by Eleanor Burgess, Directed by Nancy Shelton Williams, the Cast: ZOE: Latifat Sulaimon, JANINE: Shelly Riggs

The Niceties performances run Aug 18 thru Sept 4, 2022, at Red Herring Theater, 3723 S. High St. Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191716®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redherringtheater.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer