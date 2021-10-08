Photos: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's 12 ANGRY JURORS

A murder trial has ended, closing arguments have been made; now it's up to a jury of twelve to decide the fate of a 19-year-old boy accused of murdering his father. It's an open and shut case. Or is it? Tensions rise as racism, classism, and twelve very different personalities interact to obstruct their intentions of reaching a unanimous decision. Can one juror, in their pursuit of justice, save the life of a young man by changing the minds of their peers, one vote at a time?

Directed by Chris Gallaugher, the Cast includes: Juror 1: Brian Ellis, Juror 2: Diane King-Sargent, Juror 3: Shelly Riggs, Juror 4: Bram Fulk, Juror 5: Amber Gresham, Juror 6: George Spence, Juror 7: Joe Werstak, Juror 8: Diane Hooper, Juror 9: Mary Lou Kunkler, Juror 10: Lee Wright, Juror 11: Gail Stewart, Juror 12: Victoria Morejon, and Guard: Andrew Weibel & Adam Schroeder.

Performances run October 8th thru the 17th, 2021 at the Wigwam Theater (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest, Pickerington, OH 43147). For tickets: http://pickeringtoncommunitytheatre.org/

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer