Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's CHAPTER TWO By Neil Simon

Semi-autobiographical telling of the meeting between Neil Simon and Marsha Mason

By: Mar. 28, 2024
Recent widower George Schneider, is encouraged by his younger brother Leo to start dating again. This sends George into even more depression after a series of bad matches. Then Leo comes up with Jennie Malone, and she's a keeper. Still, it's a bumpy trip on the road to Dreamland for these not-so-young lovers. George and Jennie stumble on, overcoming both their hesitation on the rebound and emotional neediness. In a hilarious, farcical subplot, Leo has a fling with Faye, Jennie's neurotic married friend.

Written by Neil Simon, Director: Douglas C Schaffer. Asst Director: Beth Nuzum Croneweth, Stage Manager: Corinne Bradley, The cast includes:  George Schneider: Weston McAloney, Jennie Malone: Joyce Patrone, Leo Schneider: Kyle Andrew, Faye Medwick: Anita McFarren Rhynes.

Performances are March 28 - 30, 2024 800pm March 31, 2024 3:00pm, at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215.  For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

