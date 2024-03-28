Photos: First look at Performing Arts Creative Ensemble's CHAPTER TWO By Neil Simon

Semi-autobiographical telling of the meeting between Neil Simon and Marsha Mason
Recent widower George Schneider, is encouraged by his younger brother Leo to start dating again. This sends George into even more depression after a series of bad matches. Then Leo comes up with Jennie Malone, and she's a keeper. Still, it's a bumpy trip on the road to Dreamland for these not-so-young lovers. George and Jennie stumble on, overcoming both their hesitation on the rebound and emotional neediness. In a hilarious, farcical subplot, Leo has a fling with Faye, Jennie's neurotic married friend.
Written by Neil Simon, Director: Douglas C Schaffer. Asst Director: Beth Nuzum Croneweth, Stage Manager: Corinne Bradley, The cast includes: George Schneider: Weston McAloney, Jennie Malone: Joyce Patrone, Leo Schneider: Kyle Andrew, Faye Medwick: Anita McFarren Rhynes.
Performances are March 28 - 30, 2024 800pm March 31, 2024 3:00pm, at the Columbus Dance Theatre, 592 E. Main St., Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: https://pacecolumbus.com
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
