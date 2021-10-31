Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre's THE SHADOW BOX

In this compelling dramatic triptych, three terminal cancer patients dwell in separate cottages on a hospital's grounds. The three are attended and visited by family and close friends: Agnes and her mother Felicity, estranged further by the latter's dementia; Brian and Beverly, whose marital complications are exacerbated by Brian's new lover, Mark; and Joe and Maggie, unready for the strain of Joe's impending death and its effect on their teenage son. (Provided by Concord Theatricals)

Seating for each show is limited to 100 theatregoers. Masks are required to attend the production. ONLINE SALES ONLY. NO SALES AT THE DOOR. TICKETS: https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre, $12-reserved seating, $10-seniors and students reserved seating. Online sales only. No in person sales at OUL. COVID safety protocols during the shows will follow university guidelines at the time of the performance.

Show dates and times: Wednesday, November 3, 7:00 pm, Thursday, November 4, 7:00 pm, Friday, November 5, 7:00 pm, Saturday, November 6, 7:00 pm, Sunday, November 7, 2:00 pm. The performance runs approximately 2 hours. Adult language and themes.

Producer and Director A. Victor Jones, Student Set Design Ethan Mauger, Lighting Design Dale Harris, Stage Manager Abby Reeves. The Cast includes: The Interviewer...Jeff Dupler. COTTAGE ONE: Joe...Austin Ream, Steve...Toby DeVoe, Maggie...Emma Clement. COTTAGE TWO: Brian...Ethan Mauger, Mark...Sam Beaulieu, Beverly...Abby Reeves. COTTAGE THREE: Agnes...Jeanie McGarvey, OU Alumna, Felicity...Angela Russell, Community Guest Artist.

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer