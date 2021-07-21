Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre's FRIENDS CELEBRATING THE MUSIC OF BROADWAY

"Friends Celebrating the Music of Broadway," A Decade of Song and Celebration! ONE DAY ONLY! So many surprises in our jammed packed production. Tickets: Sunday, July 25, 2 PM & 7 PM, $20, No in person sales at OUL. Limited online tickets available now: https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre

With more than a decade behind us, our show will celebrate some of our past productions and include some of your favorite show tunes. Students, alumni, and community members take the stage for this one day only show. The performance runs approximately 80 minutes and is performed without an intermission. Rated-G.

Cast includes: Brooke Arnold, Daniel Bernthold, Samuel Beaulieu, Jesse Cunningham, William Hafner, Kenya Hughes, Ethan Mauger, Jennifer Myers, Abby Reeves, Angela Russell, Paul Russell, Abby Snyder, Phil Wells, MaryKate Wright, and Accompanist Judy Rauch.

Production team: Lighting design and technical support Dale Harris, Lighting, sound, and digital board operators Kathleen Uhl and Abby Reeves, Assistant Director Jennifer Myers, Consultant Levi D. Donahue, Director A. Victor Jones

*OUL Theatre will follow university safety guidelines for seating and mask wearing at the time of the performance.

"Effective immediately, fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks indoors, except where otherwise required in healthcare or clinical environments, and on public transportation. Unvaccinated people are required to wear masks indoors, and we advise that they also do so outdoors if physical distancing of six feet cannot be maintained."

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer