Photos: First look at New Albany Community Playhouse presents RED

Red is a play by American writer John Logan about artist Mark Rothko first produced by the Donmar Warehouse, London, on December 8, 2009. It is an intimate play about a profound painter in whose soul a Manichaean battle between life and death is played out on his canvases by a struggle between red and black.

Performances are benefitting The Garden for All. Directed by Ben Smallwood, the cast includes Nash Feiler and Hal Houston.

Red will run August 19 & 20 at Five 14 Church, 5744 N Hamilton Rd., Columbus, Ohio. To purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2191959®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F66234?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer