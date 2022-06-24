Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOU'RE A GOOD MAN CHARLIE BROWN

Charlie Brown and the entire Peanuts gang explore life's great questions as they play baseball, struggle with homework, sing songs, swoon over their crushes, and celebrate the joy of friendship.

Music and Lyrics by Clark Gesner Additional Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, and a book by Clark Gesner, Directed By Ashley Collins, Music Director - Kartie Ann Bonavita, Stage Manager - Rachel Luther, Asst. Stage Manager - Adelina Luther, Choreographer - Shabonnie Grimm. The Cast includes: Charlie Brown - Corey Notman, Lucy - AlexaRybinski, Linus - Sam Clements, Schroeder - J'Von Jones (June performances) Schroeder-- Lorenzo McKeever (July performances), Sally - Kaitlyn Garrett, Snoopy - Carter Russ, Woodstock - Jenna Collins.

Performances run June 24 - 26 and July 22 - 24. at Grove City Town Center Park, 3339 Park St, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Show is free.

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer