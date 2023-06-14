Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein by Mel Brooks is the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen) who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life.

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks, Directed by Corey Ragan Cast: Will Macke, Youssef Nagaty Caleb Baker, Sarina Hyland, Grace Larger, Krista Morelli, Dallas Ray, BJ Craft, Seth Mcgee, Deryn Kraner, Jessica Dupee, Cindy Tran Nguyen.

Performances run June 16 - July 2, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70964

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer