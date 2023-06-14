Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Young Frankenstein will run from June 16 - July 2, 2023

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Save 15% on the 2023 Tony Nominees in our Theatre Shop!
Review: JACKSON BROWNE at Palace Theater Photo 2 Review: JACKSON BROWNE at Palace Theater
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ohio Theatre Photo 3 Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ohio Theatre
Review: LAST SUMMER ON EARTH at Kemba Live! Amphitheater Photo 4 Review: LAST SUMMER ON EARTH at Kemba Live! Amphitheater

This wickedly inspired re-imagining of the legend of Frankenstein by Mel Brooks is the story of the bright young doctor Frankenstein (that's Fronkensteen) who travels to Transylvania to complete the masterwork of his grandfather by bringing a corpse to life.

Book by Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan, Music and Lyrics by Mel Brooks, Directed by Corey Ragan Cast: Will Macke, Youssef Nagaty Caleb Baker, Sarina Hyland, Grace Larger, Krista Morelli, Dallas Ray, BJ Craft, Seth Mcgee, Deryn Kraner, Jessica Dupee, Cindy Tran Nguyen.

Performances run June 16 - July 2, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio  43123.  Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70964

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit:  Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN




RELATED STORIES - Columbus

1
Comedian Chris Distefano to Bring RIGHT INTENTION WRONG MOVE Tour to the Davidson Theatre Photo
Comedian Chris Distefano to Bring RIGHT INTENTION WRONG MOVE Tour to the Davidson Theatre

Comedian Chris Distefano will bring his Right Intentions, Wrong Move tour to the Davidson Theatre on Saturday, November 4.

2
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ohio Theatre Photo
Review: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ohio Theatre

What did our critic think of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Ohio Theatre?

3
Review: JACKSON BROWNE at Palace Theater Photo
Review: JACKSON BROWNE at Palace Theater

What did our critic think of JACKSON BROWNE at Palace Theater?

4
Review: LAST SUMMER ON EARTH at Kemba Live! Amphitheater Photo
Review: LAST SUMMER ON EARTH at Kemba Live! Amphitheater

What did our critic think of LAST SUMMER ON EARTH at Kemba Live! Amphitheater?

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested in ... (read more about this author)

Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEINPhotos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
Photos: First look at Easley Street Productions' THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICALPhotos: First look at Easley Street Productions' THE BODYGUARD THE MUSICAL
Photos: First look at New Herring Productions' THE VAGINA MONOLOGUESPhotos: First look at New Herring Productions' THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES
Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's MCQUEENPhotos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's MCQUEEN

Videos

Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: See Constantine Maroulis & More in ROCK & ROLL MAN
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
View all Videos

Columbus SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 1 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/07-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (7/29-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (6/24-6/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Real Boy by Jeff Downing
Abbey Theater of Dublin (10/19-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Inheritance PART 2 by Matthew Lopez
Abbey Theater of Dublin (9/21-9/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Columbus (6/17-6/17)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You