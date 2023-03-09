Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's MURDER INN
Murder Inn will run from Mar. 10 - 26, 2023by Jerri Shafer Mar. 09, 2023
Murder Inn is set in New England, at the Barnsley Inn, a dilapidated eighteenth-century inn, which is supposedly haunted by Marco, a knife-throwing poltergeist. A group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley.
By Howard Voland and Keith McGregor, Director - Donnie Lockwood, Cast: Tay Lehotay, Carol Hayward, Dorothy Michalski, Colleen Underwood, Dana Ernest, Dana Bauman, Beth Connell, David Hanggi, Mark Dubovec, Joan Fishel, Rosemary Cullison, Jimmy Greenia
Performances run Mar. 10 - 26, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70961
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
From This Author - Jerri Shafer
Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)
March 9, 2023
'Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek....' And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, Shrek The Musical is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a side splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. Performances run March 9, 10 & 11 @ 7pm and March 11 @ 2pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/2546
Photos: Inside Mount Vernon Art's Consortium's PAUL REISER: Live Stand Up Comedy
March 4, 2023
Mount Vernon Arts Consortium presented Paul Reiser: Live Stand Up Comedy on March 3, 2023. The SIRENS duo, made up of Molly Pauken & Kay Harris, has been described as eclectic, original, funky, soulful & and rockin’ opened for Paul Reiser. Upcoming shows include An Evening with Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on Saturday April 8th and The Reagan Years Dance Party on Friday, October 20th. For more info or to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.mvac.org
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's ANNIE JR
March 3, 2023
Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Annie Jr. features everyone’s favorite little redhead in her very first adventure. With equal measures of pluck and positivity, little orphan Annie charms everyone’s hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930’s New York City. Annie is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of an orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. Annie eventually foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, finding a new home and family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy. Hilliard Arts Council “For Kids, By Kids” production of Annie, Jr. features the talents of over 30 very talented young actors in grades 4 to 8. Performances run Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 11am & 7pm, Sunday at 3:00pm, March 3 - 12, 2023 at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
Photos: First look at Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children's Hospital's THE SOUND OF MUSIC
March 2, 2023
The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,' 'My Favorite Things,' 'Do Re Mi,' 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The Sound of Music has become the most popular musical ever. Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Director David Bahgat, Music Director Sarah Santilli, Choreographers Rose Babington and Noni Maddrey, Performances run March 3 - 5, 2023. At The Palace Theatre 34 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit https://give.nationwidechildrens.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=ButterflyGuild_SoundofMusic to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.
Photos: First look at The Lancaster Playhouse's THE THREE MUSKETEERS
March 1, 2023
Ken Ludwig's celebrated adaptation is a fun, fresh take on a timeless classic tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes and, above all, honor. Sword fighting! Palace intrigue! Murder! Young love! This show has it all. By Ken Ludwig Adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas. Performances are March 3 - 12, 2023, Event space at Maria’s, 129 E Main Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.thelancasterplayhouse.org/