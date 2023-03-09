Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's MURDER INN

Murder Inn is set in New England, at the Barnsley Inn, a dilapidated eighteenth-century inn, which is supposedly haunted by Marco, a knife-throwing poltergeist. A group of tourists, on a tour - Ghosts and Ghouls of New England - is forced, by a storm, to make an unscheduled stop at the Barnsley.

By Howard Voland and Keith McGregor, Director - Donnie Lockwood, Cast: Tay Lehotay, Carol Hayward, Dorothy Michalski, Colleen Underwood, Dana Ernest, Dana Bauman, Beth Connell, David Hanggi, Mark Dubovec, Joan Fishel, Rosemary Cullison, Jimmy Greenia

Performances run Mar. 10 - 26, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70961

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer