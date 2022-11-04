Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's THE LAST NIGHT OF BALLYHOO
The Last Night of Ballyhoo will run from Nov. 4 - 13, 2022.
Hilliard Arts Council is presenting its fall production in their 2023 season: The Last Night of Ballyhoo. This Tony award winning dramatic comedy, written by Pulitzer Prize winning playwright Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy), concerning the trials and tribulations of a southern jewish family in 1939 Atlanta on the eve of WWII.
See photos below!
Gone With the Wind is having its world premiere and Hitler is invading Poland. But Atlanta's elitist German Jews are much more concerned with who is going to Ballyhoo, the social event of the season. Especially concerned is the Freitag family: bachelor Adolph; his widowed sister, Beaulah (Boo) Levy; and their also widowed sister-in-law Reba. Boo is determined to have her dreamy, unpopular daughter, Lala, attend Ballyhoo, believing it will be Lala's last chance to find a socially acceptable husband. The family gets pulled apart and then mended together with plenty of comedy, romance and revelations along the way. Events take several unexpected turns as the characters face where they come from and are forced to deal with who they really are.
Written by Alfred Uhry, Director Robin - Brenneman, Scenic Designer - Kat Wexler, Lighting Designer - Settimo Ninde, Costume Design - Teresa Johnson, Assistant Director - D.J. Williams, Set Construction - Michael Bynes, Stage Manager - Emma Hampton, Assistant Stage - Manager Aaron Arbour, Props - Megan Mateer, Backstage Crew - Ally Boff and Jayde Evans. Cast: Adolph Freitag - David Kandel, Boo Levy - Teresa Johnson, Reba Freitag - Mandy Willenberg, Lala Levy - Jessie Strait, Sunny Freitag - Rae Williams, Joe Farkas - Mike Faltas, Peachy Weil - Alex Chlosta.
Performances run Nov. 4 - 13, 2022 at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2207578®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.hilliardartscouncil.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
The Last Night of Ballyhoo Cast
From This Author - Jerri Shafer
Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)
November 3, 2022
Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, Godspell is the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as Wicked, Pippin, and Children of Eden. The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery.
Photos: First look at Wagnalls Community Theatre's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
November 3, 2022
Seymour Krelborn is a nerdy orphan working at Mushnik's, a flower shop in urban Skid Row. He harbors a crush on fellow co-worker Audrey Fulquard, and is berated by Mr. Mushnik daily. One day as Seymour is seeking a new mysterious plant, he finds a very mysterious unidentified plant which he calls Audrey II. The plant seems to have a craving for blood and soon begins to sing for his supper. Soon enough, Seymour feeds Audrey's sadistic dentist boyfriend to the plant and later, Mushnik for witnessing the death of Audrey's ex. Will Audrey II take over the world or will Seymour and Audrey defeat it? Performances run November 4 - 13, 2022 at The Wagnalls Memorial, 150 East Columbus St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit:https://www.facebook.com/WagnallsCommunityTheatre/
Photos: First look at Ohio University Lancaster Theatre Department's [TITLE OF SHOW]
November 2, 2022
for submissions is a mere three weeks away. With nothing to lose, the pair decides to try to create something new with the help of their friends. Nominee for a 2009 Tony Award and Best Book of a Musical. '[title of show] is, above all, a love letter to the musical theatre -- a uniquely American art form -- and to the joy of collaboration.' Adult language and themes. Music and Lyrics by Jeff Bowen, Book by Hunter Bell. Producer, Musical Director - A. Victor Jones, Vocal Music Director - A Victor Jones, Additional staging and blocking - Abby Reeves, Lighting Designer - Dale Harris, Set Design - Ethan Mauger, Stage Manager - Emily Bartholic, Lighting and Sound Boards - Emma Clement and Eliojah Boggs. Cast: Jeff, a composer/lyricist - Ethan Mauger, Hunter, a book writer - Hunter Allen, Susan, their actor friend - Emily Bartholic, Heidi, their actor friend - Abby Reeves, Larry, their pianist - A Victor Jones. Performances are Nov. 3 - 7, 2022 at the Wagner Theatre | Brasee Hall, Ohio University Lancaster, 1570 Granville Pike Lancaster, OH 43130. For tickets or more information, visit: https://commerce.cashnet.com/oul-theatre
Photos: New Albany Middle School Theatre's NEWSIES JR.
October 27, 2022
Inspired by the real-life Newsboys Strike of 1899 in New York City. Charismatic Newsie, Jack Kelly rallies newsies from across New York City to strike against the powerful newspaper publisher, Joseph Pulitzer when he raises the price of newspapers at the newsies' expense. Together the newsies learn that they are stronger united and fight for what's right. Newsies Jr. is a fun show for the entire family and features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman and a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein.
Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Company's MISERY
October 27, 2022
Successful romance novelist Paul Sheldon is rescued from a car crash by his 'Number One Fan,' Annie Wilkes, and wakes up captive in her secluded home. While Paul is convalescing, Annie reads the manuscript to his newest novel and becomes enraged when she discovers the author has killed off her favorite character, Misery Chastain. Annie forces Paul to write a new 'Misery' novel, and he quickly realizes Annie has no intention of letting him go anywhere. By William Goldman based on the novel by Stephen King, Directed by Ben Viccellio, the Cast includes: Maureen Browning, Bruce Jacklin & Steve Jefferson. Performances are Oct. 21 - Nov. 12 , 2022, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://www.alcoverestaurant.com/dinner-theatre.html#/