Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's CHARLOTTE'S WEB

Hilliard Arts Council's For Kids, By Kids production of Charlotte's Web, the beloved children's story by E.B White, features 20 talented young actors, grades 4-8.

In the show, Wilbur, a young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher, is befriended by Charlotte, the barn's spider, who proves to be "a true friend and good writer," determined to save Wilbur.

This is a play about loyalty and friendship that will give audiences of all ages a thoughtful, heartwarming and fun-filled experience.

Performances run Sept 17th thru the 19th, 2021 at the Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH, 43026. For In person tickets: https://bit.ly/HACcharlottesweb

In addition to the listed in-person performance dates, the show will be additionally be available for streaming beginning September 23 at 7:00 p.m. through September 26 at 10:00 p.m. for $20 per screen. For streaming access pass: https://bit.ly/HACcharlotteSTREAMS

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer