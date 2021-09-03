Photos: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's THE PUPPET QUEERS OF COLUMBUS THROW A (BENE)FIT!

Start September with some fun and support Central Ohio's only LBGTQ+ Theatre Company! Lezzies, Tramps and Queens benefit for Evolution Theatre Company

What is a Puppet Queer? It's a group of friends with filthy minds who write gayly skewed lyrics to your favorite Broadway and pop tunes and hide behind puppets to make it less dirty.

The Cast includes: Stewart Bender, Beth Kattelman, Christopher Storer, Don Knoblauch and Michael Ross.

Get your tickets for either in theatre attendance or video-on-demand. Start September with some fun and support Central Ohio's only LBGTQ+ Theatre Company! Performances run Sept 2, 3, and 4, 2021 at MadLab, 227 N. 3rd St., Columbus, OH 43215. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.evolutiontheatre.org/box-office/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer