Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club's STUDENT DIRECTED ONE ACTS

Student Directed One Acts will run from January 5 - 7, 2023

Jan. 05, 2023  

Plays by Jerrod Ward, Shivi Pallerla, Nick Hahn, Garth Wingfield, Trey Worthen and Thomas Terrell. This season's annual event features stories about an alien who visits a diner and stumbles on love, a hidden creature who snatches snacks, a support group who have a common unfortunate circumstance, strangers who meet in a waiting room, and a noir-style comedy about a detective reminiscing about one of his greatest cases ever! There is something for everyone in this evening of fast-paced entertainment!

Performances run January 5, 6, & 7 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217291®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F69642?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club's STUDENT DIRECTED ONE ACTS

