Photos: First look at Dublin Jerome High School Drama Club's STUDENT DIRECTED ONE ACTS

Plays by Jerrod Ward, Shivi Pallerla, Nick Hahn, Garth Wingfield, Trey Worthen and Thomas Terrell. This season's annual event features stories about an alien who visits a diner and stumbles on love, a hidden creature who snatches snacks, a support group who have a common unfortunate circumstance, strangers who meet in a waiting room, and a noir-style comedy about a detective reminiscing about one of his greatest cases ever! There is something for everyone in this evening of fast-paced entertainment!

Performances run January 5, 6, & 7 @ 7pm at Dublin Jerome High School, 8300 Hyland-Croy Rd, Dublin, OH 43016, For tickets call 614-718-8263 or visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2217291®id=137&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.showtix4u.com%2Fevent-details%2F69642?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer