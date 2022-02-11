Photos: First look at Curtain Players' THE LARAMIE PROJECT

In October 1998, a twenty-one-year-old student at the University of Wyoming was kidnapped, severely beaten, and left tied to a fence in the middle of the prairie outside Laramie, Wyoming. His name was Matthew Shepard, and he was the victim of this assault because he was gay. Moises Kaufman and fellow members of the Tectonic Theater Project made six trips to Laramie, interviewing more than 200 citizens in the aftermath of Matthew's murder. The Laramie Project is a breathtaking collage that explores the depths to which humanity can sink and the heights of compassion of which we are capable.

Directed by J. Damon Barnett, Jr., the Cast includes: Randy Benge, David Boley, Dianna Craig, Carolyn Harding, Nichole Meredith, Thom Ogilvie, Heather Schultz, & Rusty Wummel.

Performances run Feb 4th thru the 20th, 2022 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer