Photos: First look at Bruce Jacklin & Co's SYLVIA

"A man and his dog is a sacred relationship. What nature hath put together let no woman put asunder." A street-smart mixture of Lab and poodle, Sylvia becomes a major bone of contention between husband and wife. She offers Greg an escape from the frustrations of his job and the unknowns of middle age. To Kate, Sylvia becomes a rival for affection.

Don't miss your chance to see this hilarious comedy about a man and his dog directed by Susan Moreland and produced by Bruce Jacklin. Starring: Thor Collard, Beth Nuzum Cronenweth, Andrew Duffy and Megan Evans as Sylvia.

"Sylvia" runs April 22nd thru May 7th. Performances are every Friday and Saturday evening, with social hour beginning at 6:30 PM. Reservations and menu sections must be made on line at https://tickets.alcoverestaurant.com/index.php/en/sylvia

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer