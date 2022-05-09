Photos: First Look at the Cast of HAMLET, 1603 at Actors' Theatre

Actors' Theatre presents Hamlet, 1603 by William Shakespeare, directed by Sarah Neville, May 26 - June 19, 2022 at Schiller Park Amphitheatre.

A grieving son; a father's ghost; a mother's untimely remarriage: Shakespeare's tragedy of Hamlet has long been among his best-known and most-celebrated plays. But before the familiar tale of delayed revenge, long scenes, and introspective speeches came Shakespeare's earlier, younger, and much faster version.

A (old) new take on the play audiences think they know, Hamlet, 1603 offers a rare opportunity to experience the exciting first draft of Shakespeare's most famous work.

For more information visit https://theactorstheatre.org/hamlet-1603/