Photos: First Look at the Butterfly Guild's CINDERELLA

For its 64th annual production, Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children's Hospital is pleased to announce Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella will take place on March 4, 5 & 6, 2022 at the historic Palace Theatre located at 34 W. Broad St. This family-friendly, Broadway-quality production benefits the Hospice and Palliative Care Programs at Nationwide Children's Hospital, the only programs of its kind in central Ohio.

The timeless enchantment of a magical fairy tale is reborn with the Rodgers & Hammerstein hallmarks of originality, charm, and elegance. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella was the most widely viewed program in the history of the medium. Its recreation in 1965 starring Lesley Ann Warren was no less successful in transporting a new generation to the miraculous kingdom of dreams-come-true, and so was a second remake in 1997, which starred Brandy as Cinderella and Whitney Houston as her Fairy Godmother.

Directed by David Bahgat, Choreographed by Heidi Kok, Music Director Zac Delmonte, the cast includes: Fairy Godmother - Christina Turner, Young Cinderella - Addison Sharp, Cinderella - Veronica Stiffler, The Dove - Isabelle McClure, Christopher - Justin LaBelle, Stepmother - Kim Garrison Hopcraft, Joy - Mallory Fischer, Grace - Tirzah Washington, Lionel - Tyrell Reggins, King - Tim Browning, Queen - Jennifer Myers, Swing - Winnona Maddrey, Ensemble - Rose Babington, Kristen Basore, Jeb Bigelow, Erik Bobbitt, Dominic Catrone, Lilian Belle Doll, Phoenix Gray, Dan Hildebrand, Andrew Johnston, Jesika Lehner, Mackenzie Leland, Drew Longmore, Winnona Maddrey, Isabelle McClure, Aaron Natarelli, Annie Ratanapan, Sarah Santilli, and Samuel Thorpe.

If you are interested in making a donation or sponsoring our play, visit our website: https://tinyurl.com/rsqpdxn Questions? Please call 614.355.5400 or email Giving@NationwideChildrens.org

Performances are March 4th thru the 6th, 2022 and will be held at the Palace Theatre, 34 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets visit: https://my.cbusarts.com/events/2986

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer