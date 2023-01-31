Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Rise Up Art Alliance's SWEENEY TODD. The Demon Barber of Fleet Street School Edition

Sweeney Todd. The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will run from Feb. 3 - 5, 2023.

Jan. 31, 2023  

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

This special School Edition has been masterfully adapted, working directly with Mr. Sondheim to retain the dark wit and grand scope of the original work, with a few lyric and key changes to facilitate high school productions. At the show's core is a challenging score of epic proportion with two tasty tour-de-force roles in Sweeney and his comic female accomplice, Mrs. Lovett. Sweeney Todd School Edition is sure to be the highlight of any theatre season.

Performances are Feb. 3 - 5, 2023, at Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 224 South High Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

On January 27th, Vital Shift, LLC. presented Melissa Kelley's How Do We Get There from Here at Columbus Dance Theatre. Melissa Kelley explores who we are, who we want to be, and how we get there from here through an evening of song and story. Check out photos from the evening here! For more information about the show or to book a performance at your venue, contact Melissa at melissa@vitalshift.life
Curtain Players presents tick, tick...BOOM! the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent.
From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


January 29, 2023

January 26, 2023

January 19, 2023

January 13, 2023

January 5, 2023

