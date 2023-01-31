Photos: First Look at Rise Up Art Alliance's SWEENEY TODD. The Demon Barber of Fleet Street School Edition

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

This special School Edition has been masterfully adapted, working directly with Mr. Sondheim to retain the dark wit and grand scope of the original work, with a few lyric and key changes to facilitate high school productions. At the show's core is a challenging score of epic proportion with two tasty tour-de-force roles in Sweeney and his comic female accomplice, Mrs. Lovett. Sweeney Todd School Edition is sure to be the highlight of any theatre season.

Performances are Feb. 3 - 5, 2023, at Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 224 South High Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.riseupartsalliance.org/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer