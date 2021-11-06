Photos: First Look at Original Productions Theatre's BOUND FOR ALBANIA

Original Productions Theatre, which focuses on new works, will present the world premiere of "Bound for Albania," a drama by Columbus playwright Johnrick Holes ("Nighthawks," "Shakespeare's Bloody Deed") about a retired nurse inspired to work at an Albanian refugee camp to help separated families of Syrians fleeing their war-torn country.

Jill, a retired nurse, is inspired to help Syrian refugees. The Syrians are fleeing their war-torn country and are separated from their families. They are on epic journeys to reunite with their families and make it to a safe place. Jill is assigned to a refugee camp in Albania, where she works with the staff to help Syrian refugees, Ianame and Murad. Will her family understand her desire to go an epic journey of her own? Even if it means leaving them behind? Join Jill and Ianame on their life-altering journeys to bring 3 worlds closer together.

Directed by Donovan Johnson, the cast includes: Jim Cummins as Ljud, Linda Goodwin as Jill, Jeff Grennell as Charley, Ryan Heitkamp as Steven, Joyce Leahy as Bev, Allison Leonard as Ianame, Leslie Robinson as Marta, Alyssa Ryan as Laura, and Bradford Sadler as Murad.

Performances are 8 p.m. Nov. 4-6 and Nov. 11-13, and 2 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14 at the Abbey Theater of Dublin, 5600 Post Road, Dublin. Tickets cost $25, or $20 for students, senior citizens and matinees. (614-943-1776, https://www.optheater.com/)

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer