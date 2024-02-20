Photos: First Look at New Herring Productions' THE NIGHT BEFORE THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS

An original work by Sheldon Gleisser.
An original work by Sheldon Gleisser that answers the questions "What is the significance of December 23rd?" And, "Who is William Dampier and why does it matter?" A play about atonement and redemption.
Written by Sheldon Gleisser, Directed by Scott Douglas Wilson and Ambre Emory-Maier, and starring Michael Herring.
Performances run Feb. 21 - 24, @ 8pm and Feb. 25 @ 2pm, at MadLab, 227 N 3rd Street, Columbus, Ohio. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.redherringtheater.org/
Check out the first look below!
Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer
Michael Herring in The Night Before the Night Before Christmas
