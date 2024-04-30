The Avante Garage Theatre Company Presents THE GREAT SPAGHETTI MURDERS At The Ohio Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Avante Garage Theatre Company will open their next Dinner Theatre Show "The Great Spaghetti Murders" on May 9 with performances continuing on May 10, 17, 18, 30, 31 and June 1, 6, 7, 8.

The Great Spaghetti Murders is an immersive audience participation experience. Vinnie Canneloni was asphyxiated, electrocuted, drowned, and shot. His family has invited you to his wake and memorial service. Throughout the evening guests mingle with the family members who are all suspects in Vinnie's death. The play takes place throughout the building and guests are encouraged to eavesdrop on secret conversations, interrogate suspects and figure out the mystery! (The audience decides who the murderer is!) Feel free to come dressed in your best black mourning clothes... or not. No one liked him anyhow. It is not required to dress up, but it is more fun!

Sponsored by Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services and The Flower Loft, "The Great Spaghetti Murders" features a cast of some of the funniest folks in Lima including Michael Bouson, Stacee Brown, Charley Cheeseman-Armey, Joe Correll, Marva Fisher, Nick Hribar, Julianna Kelly, Kristin Lee, Virgo Lee, Dale Morgan, Kedryn Roether, Katie Tester, Laura Wells-Parent, Zach Welly, Torca Welty, and Davyon Williamson. Understudies are Alli Fronzaglia, John Parent and Emma Cales.

Tickets

Tickets include a delicious Italian Buffet Dinner featuring Tossed Salad, Bread & Spread, Chicken Parmigiana, Spaghetti, Vegetarian Marinara Sauce, Alfredo Sauce, Seafood Scampi Sauce, Beef Meatballs, Creamed Spinach, and Peas & Carrots. The Bar will remain open during the performance. Tickets are $60 and are available at https://www.ohiotheatrelima.com/great-spaghetti-murders.

The 97 year-old Ohio Theatre Lima, located at 122 West North Street in Downtown Lima is on the National Register of Historic Places.

