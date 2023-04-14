Photos: First Look At The Alcove Dinner Theatre and Bruce Jacklin & Company's LIE, CHEAT & GENUFLECT

After nearly 14 years to the day, Alcove favorites Ian Ernsberger and Aaron Moreland are back together as the Buckle Brothers in Lie, Cheat, and Genuflect.

First performed at the Alcove in 2009, it tells the story of two brothers down on their luck and in debt to Mobster Pizza Face Petrillo. While Tom tries his best to plan the perfect "heist", poor Billy is forced to disguise himself as their long-lost cousin, who they haven't seen in years and thanks to Tom's brilliant idea has become......A NUN!! Hilarity ensues as Billy and Tom attempt to deal with crying babies, spit takes, dead people, mistaken identities, kidnapping, nurses, maids, mobsters, lawyers, mother superiors, and more......

By Billy Van Zandt and Jane Milmore, Directed by Ian Ernsberger, the Cast includes: Ian Ernsberger, Aaron Moreland, Abigail Tayse, Andrew Duffy, Kate Ernsberger, Maureen Browning, Desmond Wall, and Megan Evans.

Performances are Apr..14 - 29, 2023, at The Alcove Dinner Theatre, 116 South Main St., Mount Vernon, OH 43050. For tickets or more information, visit: https://tickets.alcoverestaurant.com/index.php/en/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer