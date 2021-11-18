Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
An eclectic group of six tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County SpellingBee is a delightful den of comedic genius.
SUN 12/5 @ 7:00P
THU 12/9 @ 7:30P
SAT 12/11 @ 8:00P
SUN 12/12 @ 2:00P
THU 12/16 @ 7:30P
SAT 12/18 @ 8:00P
SUN 12/19 @ 2:00P
Tickets at Columbusjcc.org/Gallery-Players/
The cast of the 25th Putnam Count Spelling Bee at Gallery Players
Chance Landers
Nichloas Mcinturff
Ryan Bernstein, Deborah Chow Brennan, Amy Rittberger
Ryan Bernstein, Deborah Chow Brennan
Ryan Bernstein
Deborah Chow Brennan
Mackenzie Leland
Amy Rittberger