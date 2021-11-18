Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players

pixeltracker

A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County SpellingBee is a delightful den of comedic genius.

Nov. 18, 2021  

An eclectic group of six tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County SpellingBee is a delightful den of comedic genius.

SUN 12/5 @ 7:00P

THU 12/9 @ 7:30P

SAT 12/11 @ 8:00P

SUN 12/12 @ 2:00P

THU 12/16 @ 7:30P

SAT 12/18 @ 8:00P

SUN 12/19 @ 2:00P

Tickets at Columbusjcc.org/Gallery-Players/

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
The cast of the 25th Putnam Count Spelling Bee at Gallery Players

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
Chance Landers

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
Nichloas Mcinturff

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
Ryan Bernstein, Deborah Chow Brennan, Amy Rittberger

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
Ryan Bernstein, Deborah Chow Brennan

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
Ryan Bernstein

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
Deborah Chow Brennan

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
Mackenzie Leland

Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players
Amy Rittberger


Related Articles View More Columbus Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Ryan Steele Photo
Ryan Steele
Jenn Colella Photo
Jenn Colella
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo: First Look At Kyla Stone As Anya In ANASTASIA On Tour
  • Photos: Get A First Look At The New Cast Of RENT On Tour
  • BroadwayWorld Launches New Theatre Shop In Partnership With The Araca Group Featuring Show Merch & More
  • Exclusive: Kaden Kearney Will Star As Emma In THE PROM National Tour; Full Cast Announced