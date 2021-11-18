Photos: First Look At THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE Presented By Gallery Players

An eclectic group of six tweens vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of (potentially made-up) words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming "ding" of the bell that signals a spelling mistake. A riotous ride, complete with audience participation, The 25th Annual Putnam County SpellingBee is a delightful den of comedic genius.

SUN 12/5 @ 7:00P

THU 12/9 @ 7:30P

SAT 12/11 @ 8:00P

SUN 12/12 @ 2:00P

THU 12/16 @ 7:30P

SAT 12/18 @ 8:00P

SUN 12/19 @ 2:00P

