Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

The New Albany High School Theatre Department presents as its spring play, Clue: On Stage - High School Edition! as its fall musical. A comedic murder mystery based upon the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 film, Clue is set in Boddy Manor, an imposing Gothic Victorian house replete with myriad rooms, where Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, and Mrs. White have gathered to confront their blackmailer, the aptly named Mr. Boddy. When Boddy's body is discovered, the colorful cast, with the help of Boddy's staff, race to figure out "whodunnit."

Written by Sandy Rustin, Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, Additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Directed by Elliott Lemberg.

New Albany High School Theatre presents Clue: On Stage - High School Edition! to be performed April 20 - 29, 2023, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts - Mershad Hall. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer