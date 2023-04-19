Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Clue: On Stage will run from April 20 - 29, 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  

The New Albany High School Theatre Department presents as its spring play, Clue: On Stage - High School Edition! as its fall musical. A comedic murder mystery based upon the classic Hasbro board game and the 1985 film, Clue is set in Boddy Manor, an imposing Gothic Victorian house replete with myriad rooms, where Mr. Green, Colonel Mustard, Mrs. Peacock, Professor Plum, Miss Scarlet, and Mrs. White have gathered to confront their blackmailer, the aptly named Mr. Boddy. When Boddy's body is discovered, the colorful cast, with the help of Boddy's staff, race to figure out "whodunnit."

Written by Sandy Rustin, Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, Additional material by Hunter Foster and Eric Price. Directed by Elliott Lemberg.

New Albany High School Theatre presents Clue: On Stage - High School Edition! to be performed April 20 - 29, 2023, at the Jeanne B. McCoy Community Center for the Arts - Mershad Hall. 100 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 170 E Dublin Granville Rd, New Albany, OH 43054 Purchase tickets: Click Here

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!

Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!




Ember Womens Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah Treem Photo
Ember Women's Theatre Presents WHEN WE WERE YOUNG AND UNAFRAID By Sarah Treem
Ember Women's Theatre will present When We Were Young and Unafriad, by Sarah Treem. With a timely look back to the women's rights on the 70's, When We Were Young and Unafriad follows women in different places in their life, with different stakes surrounding the liberation movement.
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Councils NUNSENSE Photo
Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's NUNSENSE
“Nunsense” is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser, a talent show designed to raise money to bury their dearly departed sisters who have passed away due to an unfortunate culinary experience. The show has the distinction of being the second-longest running Off-Broadway show in history with 3,672 performances, Book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin, Cast: Reverend Mother - Caroline Harkness, Sister Hubert - Carolyn Hughes, Sister Mary Robert - Jessie Strait, Sister Mary Amnesia - Alexa Rybinski, Sister Leo - Laura Grondin Performances run April 21, 22, 28 and 29 @ 8PM and April 23 and 30 @ 3PM at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
Photos: First Look At Curtain Players IM NOT RAPPAPORT Photo
Photos: First Look At Curtain Players' I'M NOT RAPPAPORT
The sharp-edged but charming play takes place on and around a park bench in Central Park where two elderly men - one black and one white - with nothing in common but their spirited resistance to having others decide for them when they no longer count. Together, but each, in his own unique way, they fight those who would put them out to pasture, developing throughout a true, albeit unusual friendship.
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadways THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Photo
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
A parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s, the story concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theatre fan. As he plays the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit The Drowsy Chaperone, the show comes to life onstage, as he wryly comments on the music, story, and actors. By David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, Director - Kathy Hyland, Cast; Scott Clay - Man in Chair, Aara Wise - Mrs. Tottendale, James O Johnson Jr. - Underling, Kasey Meininger - Chaperone, Florence Piotrkowski - Janet Van de Graaff, Vaughan Radde - Robert Martin, Tucker Barton - George, Randy Benge - Mr. Feldzieg , Carley Hamilton - Kitty, Glen Garcia - Aldolpho, Joyce Patrone - Gangster 1, Veronica Ridenour - Gangster 2, Jessica Alkire - Trix & Ensemble, Jim Perine - Superintendent, Kaitlyn Garrett - Ensemble Performances run Apr. 21 - May 7, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70962

From This Author - Jerri Shafer

Jerri has loved taking photos all her life and was always the one in the family who took everyone’s picture. After her daughter was born, Jerri started scrapbooking and she became interested ... (read more about this author)


Photos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's NUNSENSEPhotos: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's NUNSENSE
April 21, 2023

“Nunsense” is a hilarious spoof about the misadventures of five nuns trying to manage a fundraiser, a talent show designed to raise money to bury their dearly departed sisters who have passed away due to an unfortunate culinary experience. The show has the distinction of being the second-longest running Off-Broadway show in history with 3,672 performances, Book, music, and lyrics by Dan Goggin, Cast: Reverend Mother - Caroline Harkness, Sister Hubert - Carolyn Hughes, Sister Mary Robert - Jessie Strait, Sister Mary Amnesia - Alexa Rybinski, Sister Leo - Laura Grondin Performances run April 21, 22, 28 and 29 @ 8PM and April 23 and 30 @ 3PM at Hilliard Civic and Cultural Arts Center, 5425 Center St, Hilliard, OH 43026. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/
Photos: First Look At Curtain Players' I'M NOT RAPPAPORTPhotos: First Look At Curtain Players' I'M NOT RAPPAPORT
April 20, 2023

The sharp-edged but charming play takes place on and around a park bench in Central Park where two elderly men - one black and one white - with nothing in common but their spirited resistance to having others decide for them when they no longer count. Together, but each, in his own unique way, they fight those who would put them out to pasture, developing throughout a true, albeit unusual friendship.
Photos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE DROWSY CHAPERONEPhotos: First look at Little Theatre Off Broadway's THE DROWSY CHAPERONE
April 20, 2023

A parody of American musical comedy of the 1920s, the story concerns a middle-aged, asocial musical theatre fan. As he plays the record of his favorite musical, the fictional 1928 hit The Drowsy Chaperone, the show comes to life onstage, as he wryly comments on the music, story, and actors. By David Bottrell and Jessie Jones, Director - Kathy Hyland, Cast; Scott Clay - Man in Chair, Aara Wise - Mrs. Tottendale, James O Johnson Jr. - Underling, Kasey Meininger - Chaperone, Florence Piotrkowski - Janet Van de Graaff, Vaughan Radde - Robert Martin, Tucker Barton - George, Randy Benge - Mr. Feldzieg , Carley Hamilton - Kitty, Glen Garcia - Aldolpho, Joyce Patrone - Gangster 1, Veronica Ridenour - Gangster 2, Jessica Alkire - Trix & Ensemble, Jim Perine - Superintendent, Kaitlyn Garrett - Ensemble Performances run Apr. 21 - May 7, 2023 at Little Theatre Off Broadway, 3981 Broadway, Grove City, Ohio 43123. Order Reserved Seating Tickets at the link: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/70962
Photos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHTPhotos: First look at Worthington Community Theatre's DOGFIGHT
April 20, 2023

Worthington Community Theatre's After Dark brings you the hauntingly beautiful musical, Dogfight. Dogfight takes audiences on a romantic and heartbreaking theatrical journey that stays with you long after the performance.
Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!Photos: First Look At New Albany High School Theatre's CLUE ON STAGE - High School Edition!
April 19, 2023

The New Albany High School Theatre Department presents as its spring play, Clue: On Stage - High School Edition! as its fall musical.
share