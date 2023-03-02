Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: CARL FLUNT WOULD PROTECT YOU FROM TRUCKS Opens Tonight At MadLab

Mar. 02, 2023  
MadLab Theatre will present the world premiere of Scott Mullen's sci-fi time travel comedy about a high schooler confronted with different time travelling versions of herself from the future asking her to fix the future now.
Times: 8 p.m. Mar. 2-4, Mar. 10-11 and Mar. 17-18. Admission: $20, or $17 for students and senior citizens, $15 for members. Contact: 614-221-5418, www.madlab.net

Katie Haught, Jacoby Parrett and Mary Sink

Audrey Marie Craddick, Mary Sink and Katie Haught

Susie McGarry, Audrey Marie Craddick

Cameron Gorrell, Audrey Marie Craddick





Photos: First look at Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Childrens Hospitals THE SOUND OF MUSIC Photo
Photos: First look at Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children's Hospital's THE SOUND OF MUSIC
The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,' 'My Favorite Things,' 'Do Re Mi,' 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The Sound of Music has become the most popular musical ever. Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Director David Bahgat, Music Director Sarah Santilli, Choreographers Rose Babington and Noni Maddrey, Performances run March 3 - 5, 2023. At The Palace Theatre 34 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit https://give.nationwidechildrens.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=ButterflyGuild_SoundofMusic to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.
Photos: First look at The Lancaster Playhouses THE THREE MUSKETEERS Photo
Photos: First look at The Lancaster Playhouse's THE THREE MUSKETEERS
Ken Ludwig's celebrated adaptation is a fun, fresh take on a timeless classic tale of heroism, treachery, close escapes and, above all, honor. Sword fighting! Palace intrigue! Murder! Young love! This show has it all. By Ken Ludwig Adapted from the novel by Alexandre Dumas. Performances are March 3 - 12, 2023, Event space at Maria’s, 129 E Main Street, Lancaster, OH 43130. Purchase tickets: https://www.thelancasterplayhouse.org/
Photos: First Look at Sermontee Browns THE CELEBRATION OF BLACKNESS Photo
Photos: First Look at Sermontee Brown's THE CELEBRATION OF BLACKNESS
Being an African American we celebrate our Blackness 24/7, 365. However, during February it’s a whole different story. We celebrate all the history, the music, the struggle, the journey, the beauty, the joy everything that is Blackness. Well, here’s an open invitation to see the glory that is being POC. Enjoy singing, dancing, history and poetry like you’ve never seen before.. Performances are Feb 24-25 at the UpFront Performance Space 503 S. Front Street, Columbus, OH. Tickets available at: https://tinyurl.com/53szh5tk
Columbus Symphony Announces 2023 PICNIC WITH THE POPS Lineup Photo
Columbus Symphony Announces 2023 PICNIC WITH THE POPS Lineup
The Columbus Symphony has announced the lineup for the 2023 Nationwide Picnic with the Pops, its annual summer outdoor concert series June 17–July 29, led by CSO Principal Pops Conductor Stuart Chafetz and held at the Columbus Bicentennial Pavilion (160 S. High St.) in the Columbus Commons. Gates open at 6 pm. Concerts begin at 8 pm.

