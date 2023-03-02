Photos: CARL FLUNT WOULD PROTECT YOU FROM TRUCKS Opens Tonight At MadLab

The final collaboration between Rodgers & Hammerstein was destined to become the world's most beloved musical. Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,' 'My Favorite Things,' 'Do Re Mi,' 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen' and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. The Sound of Music has become the most popular musical ever. Music by Richard Rodgers, Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse, Director David Bahgat, Music Director Sarah Santilli, Choreographers Rose Babington and Noni Maddrey, Performances run March 3 - 5, 2023. At The Palace Theatre 34 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio 43215. Please visit https://give.nationwidechildrens.org/site/SPageServer?pagename=ButterflyGuild_SoundofMusic to get specific showtimes and purchase tickets.