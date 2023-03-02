Photos: CARL FLUNT WOULD PROTECT YOU FROM TRUCKS Opens Tonight At MadLab
MadLab Theatre will present the world premiere of Scott Mullen's sci-fi time travel comedy about a high schooler confronted with different time travelling versions of herself from the future asking her to fix the future now.
Times: 8 p.m. Mar. 2-4, Mar. 10-11 and Mar. 17-18. Admission: $20, or $17 for students and senior citizens, $15 for members. Contact: 614-221-5418, www.madlab.net
Katie Haught, Jacoby Parrett and Mary Sink
Audrey Marie Craddick, Mary Sink and Katie Haught
Susie McGarry, Audrey Marie Craddick
Cameron Gorrell, Audrey Marie Craddick
Related Stories View More Columbus Stories