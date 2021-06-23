Photos: Inside Que Jones' DON'T TELL GRETTA – FEATURING BONNIE MILLIGAN

"Don't Tell Gretta" is Ohio's only live piano drag show. It performs on Sundays at District West located in Downtown Columbus for live music, sketch comedy, and an all-around hysterical good time. Special guests, stiff drinks, and most importantly Gretta on the keys. End your weekend on a high note..

This show featured Bonnie Milligan. She graduated from The Ohio State University before making her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels.

Performance was at District West in Columbus, Ohio on June 13th, 2021. For information about upcoming shows, visit: https://donttellgretta.com/

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer