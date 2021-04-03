Photos: First look at THE GRETTA AND GILDA EASTER SPECTACULAR

Find out how to watch the streaming Easter Show on April 2nd and 3rd.

Apr. 3, 2021  

Ah, Easter! A holiday filled with chocolate, eggs, the resurrection of Christ and...ancient pagan sex goddesses?! Join Gretta Goodbottom and Gilda Wabbit on this wacky musical journey through Easter traditions from modern consumerism to its ancient Sumerian roots. Dancing, singing, comedy, and a dash of good ol' fashioned heart pull together this amazing evening. Two nights only at District West, sponsored by Maker's Mark!

A live show starring Gretta Goodbottom and Gilda Wabbit. Live band & dancers featuring Nic Cox, Ryan Jones, Cori Robbins, Jeff Jones, Sara Smith and Anita McFarren Rhynes.

One of the West family traditions is to raise money for local charities at the end of the show. For the first performance they raised $550 for Kaleidoscope Youth Center!

Performances on April 2nd and 3rd at District West, Columbus, Ohio. The live show is sold out but to purchase tickets for the streaming show, visit: https://tinyurl.com/grettaandgilda

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

From This Author Jerri Shafer