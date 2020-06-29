Photo Coverage: First look at Red Herring's THE MOTHER-LOGUES

On Monday evening June 30th, 2020 at 7:00 PM, Red Herring will be premiering a live streaming platform with a series of monologues curated from across the globe by Vivian Lermond. Hosted by emcee Ruth Sternberg, watch Nikki Smith, Kristin Green, Josie Merkle, Catherine Cryan Erney, Samantha Stark, and Harold Yarborough, perform touching and tender monologues about mothers.

Originally scheduled to celebrate Mother's Day in May, Red Herring has revived the show and is using it to debut a new YouTube channel. For the next few months Red Herring is shifting gears and reinventing itself to continue to provide audiences with provocative programs during these challenging times. They have converted their 49 seat black box theater into a television studio and will be broadcasting the event on their new YouTube channel.



Please subscribe to see this show and future productions: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1pAqVcVfg7RLStULNd5fww

For more information about Red Herring or to donate, please visit: http://www.redherring.info/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

