Photo Coverage: First look at Red Herring & Tipping Point Theatre Co's SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR

Something To Vote For, a staged reading presented in partnership with The Tipping Point Theatre Co, goes live Saturday at 7pm

SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR is a modern morality play, written in 1911 but has profound resonance for today. At the turn of the 20th century, children were dying at an alarming rate from Dysentery, Diphtheria, and Tuberculosis. The source of those diseases was traced back to bacteria infested milk. At the time, the American Dairy industry was unregulated and sanitation practices were careless and irresponsible. At the same time, the Anti-Women's Suffrage movement was gaining momentum and it looked like women were never going to get the vote. It is with that backdrop that Charlotte Perkins Gilman wrote SOMETHING TO VOTE FOR.

Something to Vote For - Written by Charlotte Perkins Gilman, Directed by Pamela Hill, Executive Producer- Michael Garrett Herring, Stage Manager - Barb Shoulders, Lighting Design - Kurt Mueller, Sound Engineer - Jesse Charles. The cast includes: MRS MAE CARROLL - Ella Palardi, DR STRONG - Stephanie Lancaster, MISS CARRIE TURNER - Kyra Lesmerises, MRS REEDWAY - Catherine Cryan, MRS WOLVERHAMPTON - Vicky Welsh Bragg, MRS O'SHANE - Danielle Mann, LOUISE, EMCEE - Leslie Robinson, MR HARVY ARNOLD - Jacob Erney, MR JAMES BILLINGS - Erik C. Bobbitt.

Once again, Red Herring sets themselves apart from other productions, by providing a LIVE STREAMED stage reading of this play. Encore broadcasts will be happening on Friday, Sept 25 and Sunday, Sept 27 - both at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased online at: https://tinyurl.com/y4vl4a3v. For more information about Red Herring or to donate, visit http://www.redherring.info/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Shows View More Columbus Stories Related Articles