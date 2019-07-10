Photo Coverage: First look at Pickerington Community Theatre's SPAMALOT

Spamalot retells the legend of King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table, and features a bevy of beautiful show girls, not to mention cows, killer rabbits, and French people. Did we mention the bevy of beautiful show girls? The 2005 Broadway production won three Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and was followed by two successful West End runs.

Cast includes: King Arthur - Dan Heaton, Patsy - Brent Small, Lady of the Lake - Megan Trimble, Lancelot - Ben Marteney, Robin/Dead Collector - Todd Bernstein, Dennis Galahad - Dave Zwiebel, Bedevere/Concorde - Keith Emigh, Historian/French Guard 2/Puppeteer/Herb's Guard 1 - Chris Gallaugher, Mayor/Herbert's Father - George Spence, Sir Not-Appearing/Mime/Prince Herbert - Orion Carter, Head French Guard (Taunter)/Black Knight - Joe Werstak, Guard 2/French Citizen/Bors/Minstrel - Kim Wickham, Fred/French Guard 3/Nun/Tim the Enchanter - Dan Hildebrand, Dennis's Mother/Shrubbery Woman/Brother Maynard - Andy Weibel, Ensemble/Herbert's Guard 2 - Doug Taylor, Guard 1/Minstrel - Hannah Sells, Minstrel (also Ensemble) - Brandy Jo Burke, Minstrel (also Ensemble) - Jarrod Hay, Head Ni Knight (also Ensemble) - Deirdre Gillen, Ni Knight (also Ensemble) - Emily Church, Ni Knight (also Ensemble) - Jodi Weibel, Ensemble: Sarah Cabe, Lindsay Weiser, Victoria Aukerman, Stacey Barrett, Carli Werner, Jess Ohler, Lydia Fyie, Erika Jackson, Holly Hanson, Marquan Denby, Sterling Weiser, Micah Emigh.

Performances are July 12th thru the 21st, 2019 and will be held at the Wigwam Theater (10190 Blacklick-Eastern Road Northwest, Pickerington, OH 43147) with showtimes at 8:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays and 2:00 PM on Sundays, July 12-21, 2019.

Tickets for Spamalot may be reserved by calling our box office at 614-508-0036 or you can purchase tickets online at pctshows.com (up to two hours before showtime).

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer







