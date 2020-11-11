Photo Coverage: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's TALLEY'S FOLLY

This is a virtual production you can watch anywhere!

The Hilliard Arts Council will present Talley's Folly as a virtual production available for viewing from November 13th at 12:01am through November 15th at 11:30pm.

Lanford Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play takes place in a deserted Victorian boathouse on the Talley place in Lebanon, Missouri in 1944. Matt Friedman, an accountant from St. Louis, has arrived to plead his love to Sally Talley, the susceptible but uncertain daughter of the family. Bookish, erudite, totally honest, and delightfully funny, Matt refuses to accept Sally's rebuffs and her fears that her family would never approve of their marriage. Charming and indomitable, he gradually overcomes her defenses, telling his innermost secrets to his loved one and, in return, learning hers as well. Gradually he awakens Sally to the possibilities of a life together until, in the final, touching moments of the play, it is clear that they are two kindred spirits who have truly found each other.

The Hilliard Arts Council's production features local performers and couple Chris Johnson (Matt Friedman) and Marrett Laney (Sally Talley). The production is directed by Robin Brenneman. Set design and tech direction by Ed Daniel. Tickets are $10 per viewing plus a service fee and provide a 48 hour viewing window within the 3 day run of the production.

Hilliard Arts Council is producing this production in accordance with guidelines offered by the Ohio Department of Public Health, the CDC as well as local government to protect the safety production team. To enhance the level of artistry in this time of COVID, the two person cast was selected by auditioning actual real life couples allowing for a more realistic staging of the production.

For more information about the show and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/41995

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

