Photo Coverage: First look at Hilliard Arts Council's SHREK THE MUSICAL

"Once upon a time, there was a little ogre named Shrek...." And thus begins the tale of an unlikely hero who finds himself on a life-changing journey alongside a wisecracking Donkey and a feisty princess who resists her rescue. Throw in a short-tempered bad guy, a cookie with an attitude and over a dozen other fairy tale misfits, and you've got the kind of mess that calls for a real hero. Luckily, there's one on hand... and his name is Shrek.

Cast includes: Shrek: Chris Johnson, Fiona: Jenny Weiner, Donkey: J'Von Jones, Farquaad: Logan Fletcher, Dragon: Jocelyn Trimmer, Gingy: Katie Hudson, Pinocchio: Matthew Phillips, Big Bad Wolf:Dayton Duvall, 3 Pigs: Michael Brennen, Andrew Wulf, Jonathan March, White Rabbit: Emily Decker, Fairy Godmother: Briana Schubert, Peter Pan: Joe Gallagher, Wicked Witch: Christa Lindquist, Sugar Plum Fairy: Amanda Zust, Ugly Duckling: Carolyn Hughes, Papa Bear: Kurt Zielenbach, Mama Bear: Jodi Leis, Baby Bear: Gus Harnish, Mad Hatter: Elicia Gibson, Humpty Dumpty: Chris Adams, Elf: Annie Hirshberg, Dwarf: Logan Stump, Tweedle Dee: Liam Carr, Tweedle Dum: Ben Carr, Little Shrek: Gus Harnish, Mama Ogre: Jodi Leis, Papa Ogre: Kurt Zielenbach, King Harold: Tim Julian, Queen Lillian Joy! Grubbs, Young Fiona: Breck Grubbs, Teen Fiona: Anya Napieracz, Pied Piper: Tim Norden, Three Blind Mice: Alexandra Mykytyn, Maria Feicht, Mia Billing, Bluebird: Katie Hudson, Bishop: Amanda Adams, Little Bunny: Ella Kennedy, Walter: Lydia Frisbee, Knights: Sam Koehler, Liam Carr, Chris LaMendola, Joe Gallagher, Guards: Captain:Tim Julian, Eviction: Gabe Willenberg, Thelonius: Jeff Hall, Dish: Taylor Koons, Spoon: Morgan Drews, Cow: Emily Olson, Rafiki: Hayden Remington, Puss in Boots: Cate Willenberg.

Tap Dancers: Elicia Gibson, Cynthia Jacober, Christine Jacobs, Cynthia Chriss Knochel, Madeline Frambes, Emily Olson, Tina Schreck, Christa Lindquist, Briana Schubert, Erin McEldowney, Barb Lubberger.

Duloc Dancers- Cynthia Chriss-Knochel, Madeline Frambes, Kathleen Kelly, Emily Olson, Jordan Myers, Briana Schubert, Christa Lindquist, Amanda Zust, Randi Honkonen, Hannah Smith, Lydia Frisbee, Erin McEldowney, Barb Lubberger, Joe Gallagher, Mike Faltas, Michael Brennen, Sam Koehler, Liam Carr, Ben Carr, Jonathan March, Chris LaMendola, Tim Norden

Ensemble: Zarah Bergmann, Kristin Black, Juleah Buttermore, Lynda Fromm, Tobi Gerber, Savannah Gould, Molly Grimm, Mary Harris, Carrie Hays, Breanna Lewis, DeDe Malcolm, Rebecca Mitchell, Ashleigh Owens, Claire Petry, Jen Petry, Sarah Poff, Lilwen Sallaberry, Ava Shy, Hannah Smith, Annie Swanson, Mandy Willenberg, DJ Williams

Performances July 12th thru the 14th at the Hilliard Darby Theatre in the Hilliard Darby High School, 4200 Leppert Rd., Hilliard, OH. For performance times and more information visit: http://www.hilliardartscouncil.org/hacshrek2019-freakflagfly/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer









