Photo Coverage: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's WHO KILLED JOAN CRAWFORD?

In Michael Leeds new murder-mystery comedy, on a dark stormy night, five men arrive at a cabin for a famous soap star's surprise birthday party. Each guest has been asked to dress as the birthday boy's favorite actress, Joan Crawford, in one of her signature roles - and the results aren't pretty, in more ways than one. As they wait for the star, the five "Joans" begin drinking and dishing, soon dark secrets emerge and then there's one less Joan ... and then there are four...then three...then...? All this leads to a shocking and unforeseen ending.

Featuring: David Bahgat as Gene Harlow, Frank Barnhart as Harvey Goldberg, Ralph Scott as Stewart Fry, David Allen Vargo as Leo Lawrence, Lane Schlicher as David Hoch, Stewart Jamison as Trick Rogers.

Performances are August 21st thru the 31st, 2019 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets, visit: http://www.evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories