Photo Coverage: First look at Evolution Theatre Company's CABARET

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the CABARET. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, CABARET explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish.

Directed by Jack Petersen, Choreographer Tonya Kraner, Musical Director Chipper Snow. Cast includes: Mark Phillips Schwamberger, Ali Lecompte, Christopher Storer, Kara Hancock, Rachel Wiltshire, Anita McFarren, Katheryn Dutton, Lydia Fyie, Stephen Hanna, Will Macke, Dustin Schwab, Patrick Petrilla, Lamar Ricks, Beth Nuzum Cronenwenth, Mark Passerrello, and Jarrod Turnbull.

Performances are September 18th thru September 28th, 2019 at the Columbus Performing Arts Center, 549 Franklin Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215. For tickets or more information, visit: http://evolutiontheatre.org/

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





