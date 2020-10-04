Photo Coverage: First look at DADDY LONG LEGS

Join us as we present Daddy Long Legs the Musical. Tickets are now available for the DRIVE-IN MOVIE/ONLINE STREAMING EXPERIENCE!

Based on the classic novel which inspired the 1955 movie starring Fred Astaire-Daddy Long Legs is the vivid account of a young orphan named Jerusha Abbott and a mysterious benefactor who gives her an opportunity to attend college, requiring that she write to him monthly, even though he will not respond. Her letters to him paint a moving portrait of her former life in the orphanage and the development of her mind and spirit.

A beloved tale in the spirit of Jane Austen, the Brontë Sisters, and "Downton Abbey"-this heartwarming Cinderella story about a witty and winsome young woman and her mysterious benefactor has charmed audiences of all ages from Los Angeles to London. Critics are cheering: Daddy Long Legs has "echoes of She Loves Me" and "is one of the most enthralling, entertaining, and moving love stories on the American musical theater stage."

Daddy Long Legs features music and lyrics by Paul Gordon and a book by John Caird (both nominated for Tony Awards in 2001 for their work on "Jane Eyre") and is based on the 1912 novel by Jean Webster. DADDY LONG LEGS is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIshows.com

Featuring: Eryn Emery as Jerusha Abbott & Michael Ruehrmund as Jervis Pendleton. Filmed on location at Asterisk Supper Club in Uptown Westerville and edited by Jerri Shafer. Orchestra: Piano - Brian Horne, Cello - Craig Nelson, Guitar - Damon Barnett. Production Assistant: Katey Munger, Property Master: Jaimee Watkins, Technical elements provided by Platinum TDM, Costumes, set pieces, and wig provided by Wagnalls Community Theatre, The Alley Vintage and Costume, Hilliard Arts Council, and Jonathan Augustine Collura.

What: Drive In Movie Experience & On Demand Online Streaming. When: October 16-18, @ 8PM for Drive-In Experience. October 16-18, @Anytime for On Demand Online Streaming - Start anytime 10/16-10/18, 48hrs to watch. Where: 400 West Rich, Columbus, OH 43215. Ticket Prices: $20 per vehicle OR $10 per streaming device. Box Office: https://www.showtix4u.com/events/Daddy *Enter the code "Daddy2020" for presale streaming tickets.* Box Office Email: DLLBoxOffice@gmail.com Facebook Event: https://fb.me/e/17lGMWkre

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Shows View More Columbus Stories Related Articles