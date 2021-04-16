Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Curtain Players' CIRCLE MIRROR TRANSFORMATION

Apr. 16, 2021  

When four lost New Englanders who enroll in Marty's six-week-long community-center drama class begin to experiment with harmless games, hearts are quietly torn apart, and tiny wars of epic proportions are waged and won. A beautifully crafted diorama, a petri dish in which we see, with hilarious detail and clarity, the antic sadness of a motley quintet.

Written by Annie Baker, Directed by Mony Carpenter, Produced by Heather Schultz, Stage Manager Kathy Hyland. The cast includes: Sarah Bender, Allison Fagan, Ella Pallardi, Scott Douglas Wilson, & Rusty Wummel.

Performances run April 16th thru May 2nd, 2020 at Curtain Players, 5691 Harlem Road, Galena, Ohio 43021. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: http://curtainplayers.org

Check out the first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

