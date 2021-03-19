Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First look at Columbus Immersive Theater's SPAMALOT: A SOCIALLY DISTANT CONCERT-ISH PRODUCTION

Live at the Garden Theater and streaming March 18th thru April 3rd

Mar. 19, 2021  

Monty Python's Spamalot is a musical comedy adapted from the 1975 film Monty Python and the Holy Grail. Like the motion picture, it is a highly irreverent parody of the Arthurian legend, but it differs from the film in many ways.

Spamalot: a socially distant concert-ish production is written by Eric Idle, Directed & Choreographed by Edward Carignan II, Associate Directed & Choreographed by Dionysia Williams. The cast includes: Amber Knicole - Lady of the Lake, Ariel Messeco - Sir Lancelot, Avery Bank - Ensemble, Cody Schmid - Sir Robin, Cody Westbrook - Herbert, Bill Goldsmith - Historian, Ian Charles - Ensemble, Joe Gallagher - Patsy, Jordan Stocksdale - King Arthur, Lauren Drexel - Ensemble, Luke Bovenizer - Sir Gallahad, Ryan Kopycinski - Sir Bedevere, Patrick Carmichael - Ensemble, Rachel Courtney - Ensemble, Dionysia Williams - Ensemble.

Performances are live and streaming March 18th thru April 3rd, 2020 at the Garden Theater, 1187 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: www.shortnorthstage.org

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer

Photos: First look at Columbus Immersive Theater's SPAMALOT: A SOCIALLY DISTANT CONCERT-ISH PRODUCTION

