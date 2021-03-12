Photo Coverage: First look at Bishop Hartley's CLUE

Based on the iconic 1985 Paramount movie which was inspired by the classic Hasbro board game. CLUE ON STAGE is a hilarious farce-meets-murder mystery. Presented by the Bishop Hartley Drama Department, you will meet six mysterious guests as they assemble for an unusual dinner party where murder and blackmail are on the menu. It's not just a GAME anymore!

Directed by Jonathan Collura, the cast includes: Yvette - EVA TEDRICK, Newscaster - LIZ KESSLER, McCarthy - ANTHONY NICOLA, Wadsworth - JD ROBINSON, Cook - MEL MAGIN, Colonel Mustard - BOBBY SISSON, Mrs. White - RITA BARTONY, Mrs. Peacock - CLAIRE OLIVER, Mr. Green - HENRY RIESBECK, Professor Plum - DOMINIC MOTTER, Miss Scarlet - KATIE MORROW, Mr. Boddy - MATTHEW SHERIDAN, Motorist - JAYSHAUN TALBERT, Unexpected Cop - ANTHONY NICOLA, Recorded Singer - NINA MOTTER, Singing Telegram Girl - MARIA KELLEY, Chief of Police - LIZ KESSLER, Backup Cop - MARIA KELLEY.

On Demand March 17th through March 21st. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit: https://tinyurl.com/hcxuf6cv

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer