Photo Coverage: First Look at Worthington Community Theatre's Bah Humbug

It's another Christmas, when man finds himself a year older but not a penny richer - or so Ebenezer Scrooge believes. His nephew Fred and clerk Bob Cratchit, strive to convince him of otherwise but Scrooge will not be persuaded until his long dead partner arrives with a message from beyond the grave. Marley warns Scrooge he will be visited by three spirits throughout the night and if he does not heed their warning, he will find himself facing an eternity of torment. The three spirits take Scrooge on an adventure through time as he sees Christmases Past and Present...each one thawing his heart a little more until he realizes there is more than one way to be rich. As he faces the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, Scrooge begs for a second chance to live better. Do the spirits grant the wish of the changed man? Or is it too late?

Bah Humbug is an original adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale A Christmas Carol, book and lyrics written by local professor Dr. William Kennedy with original music by local composer Derek Dunavent. This new version celebrates the heart of the story in a way that is accessible for all ages, featuring a cast of all ages, full of local children and adults. With new songs and timeless carols, join us December 13 - 15 for a family friendly night of holiday cheer while Ebenezer Scrooge discovers the true meaning of Christmas and joins Tiny Tim in wishing "God Bless Us Every One."

Performances are December 13 thru the 15th at the Peggy R. McConnell Arts Center of Worthington, 777 Evening St., Worthington, Ohio. For more information, visit https://worthingtoncommunitytheatre.com/#. Purchase tickets through the McConnell Arts Center.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





