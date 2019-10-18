Photo Coverage: First Look at Westgate Theatre Co. and Carriage Place Players' ANNIE

Westgate Theatre Company and Carriage Place Players present "Annie", the show about a young girl with an unstoppable spirit that became a worldwide phenomenon and winner of seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, "Annie" is the story of a young orphan girl who charms everyone's hearts despite a next-to-nothing start in 1930s New York City. She is determined to find the parents who abandoned her years ago on the doorstep of a New York City Orphanage, run by the cruel, openly bitter Miss Hannigan. With the help of the other girls in the orphanage, Annie escapes to the wondrous world of NYC. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie outsmarts the evil Miss Hannigan... and even befriends President Franklin Delano Roosevelt! She finally finds her "forever" family with billionaire Oliver "Daddy" Warbucks, his personal secretary, Grace Farrell, and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

The beloved book and score, by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, features some of the greatest musical theatre hits of all time, including "Tomorrow" and "It's the Hard-Knock Life".

"Annie" is presented in partnership with Empty Bowls, a local partnership with Mid-Ohio Foodbank, to fight hunger in our community. Join us for the Friday 10/18 performance to purchase a bowl at the Silent Auction (during Intermission), featuring specially-designed bowls donated by local artists. On Saturday 10/19 at 5:00 p.m., join us for the Bowls and Soup event, and for a $10 minimum donation, you can select a keepsake bowl and receive a complimentary serving of homemade soup and bread.

Performances are October 18th thru 20th at Westgate Community Recreation Center, 455 S Westgate Ave., Columbus, Ohio. Tickets $5 at the door. For more information, call 614-645-3264.

Check out a first look below!

Photo Credit: Jerri Shafer





Related Articles Shows View More Columbus Stories