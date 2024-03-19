PRIDE ANTHEMS Musical Experience is Coming to CAPA in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Pride Live is partnering with IMG Artists to create Pride Anthems, a new, intimate musical experience that celebrates, inspires, and commemorates the legacy and power of the Stonewall Rebellion.

CAPA hosts the nationwide tour, featuring music and performances that artistically illustrate the fight for LGBTQ+ equality, evoking the struggles, heartache, and liberation of queer lives then and now, on Sunday, June 16, at the Southern Theatre.

Tickets start at $34 and may be purchased at the CBUSArts Ticket Center at the Ohio Theatre (39 E. State St.), online at www.capa.com or www.CBUSArts.com, and by phone at (614) 469-0939.

Pride Anthems creates a vibrant musical experience that celebrates, inspires, and commemorates the legacy and power of the Stonewall Riots, and takes you on a musical and cultural journey through the past 50 years to today. Featuring Kevin Smith Kirkwood (Kinky Boots) and NYC cabaret-artist Amy Jo Jackson, with musical direction by Brian J. Nash, Pride Anthems is a show for all ages to come together in song and celebration of where the LGBTQ+ community has come from and how far it has come since Stonewall.

The performances will feature legendary anthems from the likes of Donna Summer, Queen, George Michael, Erasure, Madonna, Lady Gaga and others to take audiences on a musical journey from disco to the present day.

Conceptualized by IMG EVP Global Head, Artists & Attractions Toby Tumarkin, who was inspired by the mission of the Stonewall National Monument Visitor Center (SNMVC), Pride Anthems is a show for all ages to come together in song and celebration of where the LGBTQ+ community has come from and how far it has come since Stonewall.

“The creation of the SNMVC is a truly momentous event and one that we at IMG Artists feel strongly about supporting and celebrating,” Tumarkin said. “We also believe that performing arts centers and music festivals are the perfect network to bring people and communities together to help to spread the news about this important organization and their work, across the country.”

Pride Anthems is produced in partnership with Pride Live, with a portion of ticket sales and proceeds to be donated to Pride Live and the SNMVC, opening in June 2024.

“We're eternally grateful to Toby and the team at IMG Artists for leveraging their resources to create an experience that is so true to Pride Live's mission of elevating awareness of the Stonewall Rebellion and support for the LGBTQ+ community,” said Ann Marie Gothard, President of Pride Live Board of Directors.

A program of Pride Live, the mission of the SNMVC is to preserve, advance, and celebrate the legacy of the Stonewall Rebellion. The SNMVC will serve as a beacon for generations to come, by providing the unique opportunity to visit the very site where history was made, and the fight for full LGBTQ+ equality began. The SNMVC will also be an educational resource that will provide an immersive and transformational experience that speaks to today's generations, encouraging them to carry forward the Stonewall legacy.