Opera Columbus to Present Immersive A MAGIC FLUTE EXPERIENCE: THE TEMPLE

Opera Columbus will wrap up a record-breaking 42nd season with an entirely new take on Mozart’s final opera, The Magic Flute. A Magic Flute Experience: The Temple will run April 19-28 and be held at a secret, speakeasy location in Downtown Columbus revealed to ticket holders 36 hours before their performance. The opening night performance is already sold-out and the rest of the 6 shows run has very limited capacity left!

The Temple will be a thrilling and immersive production transporting audiences to a fantastical world of dragons, princesses, trials, and mysteries. Good and evil battle, and truth and resolution are elusive. The Temple will also feature a new, English-language libretto updating the opera’s story and characters making it more inclusive and accessible to contemporary audiences.

Originally conceived by Julia Noulin-Mérat, Opera Columbus’ general director + CEO, the production will be reimagined and directed by Allegra Libonati, and musically arranged and directed by Que Jones, who has brought a fresh take on the treasured The Magic Flute. Award wining Libonati has globally directed a variety of musicals, operas, and Broadway shows and is known for her large scale immersive productions. Que Jones, a beloved Columbus musician and multi-disciplinary artist, is well known for his residency at District West as Gretta Goodbottom.

“It’s no secret that at Opera Columbus, we believe that opera is for everyone,” said Noulin-Mérat. “The Templeis unlike anything we have ever done in the history of the company, and I think that people of all walks of life will love this experience. If you like Broadway, immersive shows, circus, High Fashion, witty comedy, to have a good time with friends, beautiful music and memorable experience, this is the production for you!”

Brian Wallin will lead the cast as Tamino, with Eric McKeever

as Papageno, Erica Gabriel as Queen of the Night, Bizhou Chang as Pamina, and Marcy Richardson as Papagena, Hilary Ginther as Sara-strow, Nadia Marshall as Lady 1, Hannah Bullock as Lady 2, and Anabella Petronsi as Lady 3.

McKeever was last in Columbus for the company’s Rigoletto in 2023 and also performed in its La bohème in 2021. Gabriel will make her Opera Columbus debut after recent performances with the Chicago Symphony orchestra. Chang, known for the warmth of her tone, will return to Opera Columbus for the first time since her role in 2021’s La bohème. And back for the first time since 2018, Richardson will bring her act of combining classical singing with aerial arts back to the Columbus stage. People’s Circus, Central Ohio's premiere arts and entertainment collective will also join the cast and create an unforgettable evening.

A Magic Flute Experience: The Temple will be presented at a secret location (disclosed to ticket holders 36 hours in advance) from April 19-28. With close proximity to parking. Performances will be 90 minutes long with no intermission with a pre-show experience starting one hour prior, and will be sung in English with English supertitles. Attendees must be 18+ years of age to attend. Ticket prices range from $64-$124. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.operacolumbus.org/temple/.